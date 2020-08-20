Joe Jonas Reveals Dramatic New Hair Color Weeks After Welcoming Daughter With Wife Sophie Turner

✖

Joe Jonas is sporting a trendy new 'do! Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers singer, 31, showed off his new platinum blond hair on his Instagram Story just weeks after welcoming his first child, a daughter named Willa, with wife Sophie Turner. While the new parents have yet to share a photo of their baby girl, it's clear that welcoming their firstborn has the new dad feeling a fresh new look.

Turner, 24, and Jonas celebrated his 31st birthday, with the Game of Thrones actress penning him a sweet tribute on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the two sitting side-by-side pre-baby. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote alongside heart-eyed and fire emojis.

As Jonas and Turner stay home with a new baby amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new parents shared a cool new selfie from their house to encourage their followers to wear masks. In the shot, which was edited to look like the cover of Vogue Magazine and shared to Jonas' Instagram Story, the couple looked cool relaxing on their couch wearing matching white shirts. "Wear a mask. That's the tea," they captioned the makeshift magazine cover.

In April, Turner opened up about quarantining at home during the pandemic, admitting to Conan O’Brien during an episode of Conan at Home that she was "kind of loving" being "very, very quarantined" for months on end. "I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody," she told the talk show host of her emotional state during the pandemic. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it." The casual dress code is another bonus to staying at home, with Turner admitting she was "business on top, party on the bottom," wearing her sweatpants during the interview.

Staying home and social distancing was far more difficult for Jonas, whom Turner called a "social butterfly." She joked to O'Brien, "Everything seems to be working out in my favor because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So it's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

The couple has been inseparable since being introduced by mutual friends in 2016, marrying in secret in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Two months later, the couple renewed their vows at a stunning wedding in France.