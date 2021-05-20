Snoop Dogg's Daughter Reveals Suicidal Thoughts in Emotional Message

✖

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is sharing a message about mental health following a recent suicide attempt. The 21-year-old, whom the rapper shares with wife Shanté Broadus, revealed Saturday on Instagram that her mental wellness "has not been so great" over the past few weeks, and that "one point I tried to end my life." She continued that her boyfriend and family "really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things."

Broadus opened up further in an Instagram video Sunday: "Just because my dad is who he is doesn't mean I don't get sad, that doesn't mean that I don't want things or that I don't feel a way. I don't know how to explain it," she said. Looking back on her childhood experiencing bullying and being diagnosed with lupus at a young age, Broadus said she's "always been depressed."

"I've been sick, I am sick. It's a lot. Body hurting, you're just in pain, and you're so young you're like, 'What is happening to me? What is going on?'" she explained. "And then you look at your brothers and your other family members like 'Why me?' Not saying I wish they had it, but why me? Why am I going through this? Why did God choose me?"

Broadus shared her recent crisis came after her boyfriend was involved in a car accident that "triggered" her, prompting her to get a hotel room for herself. "The plan originally wasn't to kill myself, it was just to get away and not talk to anybody. I just couldn't," she said. "I can't handle stress. When stuff gets too hard for me, my mind instantly goes 'kill yourself' or 'end it.' ... This is the way my mind is thinking."

Getting emotional looking back, Broadus said she feels like she doesn't "have a purpose here" and that people don't understand how much her health issues impact her. "I've been through so much s—," she said. Speaking on the phone with her aunt during the incident, Broadus woke up to find paramedics taking her to the hospital. Broadus is now working on "handling life, being an adult [and] not just trying to give up so easily" with the help of mental health professionals.

"Your mind is very powerful, it really is. So just appreciate your life because we only get one," said Broadus. "When things get hard, just pray. Taking your life is not worth it. It's not okay. ... Let's get our mental right. Let's do what we gotta do together."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.