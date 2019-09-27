Snoop Dogg Fans Mourn the Death of Rapper’s 10-Day-Old Grandson

Snoop Dogg fans are sending love and prayers to his family after news broke Friday that the rapper’s grandson died Wednesday at just 10 days old. The 47-year-old “Gin and Juice” rapper’s son Corde Broadus shared the devastating news on Instagram, revealing that his son Kai Love had passed away just over a week after being born. His cause of death has yet to be announced.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Corde wrote alongside a video of 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love kissing her baby brother in the hospital, as well as and a sign with his name and death date and “Love + Light” written on it.

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” the 25-year-old continued. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Snoop has yet to comment on the loss, but fans of the rapper took to social media to send their condolences nonetheless:

