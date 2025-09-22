Sherri Shepard Wants Controversial R&B Star on Her Talk Show

Sherri Shepard is used to giving her take on controversial subjects. But her latest dream guest on her popular daytime talk show may cause some to shake heads.

The former co-host of The View recently admitted that she wants to interview Chris Brown. Brown is currently causing a stir on his tour, Breezy Bowl, but has a controversial past with multiple run-ins with the law, sexual assault allegations, and domestic violence incidents.

Despite this, Brown remains a top-selling artist with records and on his tours. And now, Shepard wants to talk to him.

“I would love to have #ChrisBrown on, but it’ll be a lot of backlash,” she admitted to Vulture in a recent interview. “Sometimes it comes with the territory.” She explained her goal isn’t to grill her subjects and doesn’t take a typical journalist approach but more conversational, The Jasmine Brand notes. “I don’t have a journalism degree,” she said, adding that she took a similar approach when she interviewed Jonathan Majors amid his own controversy with his alleged domestic violence and harassment incident with ex, Grace Jabari. “So it would be completely off-brand for me to be going, ‘What about this and what about that?’ I wanted to hear his side of the story.”

Brown has recently broken records on his tour, averaging nearly $4.8 million in revenue. The “Take You Down” singer broke his own record by earning $6.89 million in one night at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the European leg of the tour.

He’s taken the Usher approach that Usher did on his Las Vegas residency by engaging with women. During “Take You Down,” Brown invites a woman on stage to perform a sensual dance. He’s invited the likes of Summer Walker and Kayla Nicole. Usher invited several famous faces, including Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Keke Palmer.