‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Says She Was ‘Unfairly Eliminated’ From Her Season, Wants to Return

Sherri Shepherd is ready for some Dancing With the Stars redemption.

The talk show host, 58, opened up about being “unfairly eliminated” on Season 14 of the ABC dance competition during Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Shepherd, who was paired with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in the 2012 season, ended up being eliminated just four weeks into the season.

Asked Monday by Cohen if she was “unfairly eliminated,” Shepherd agreed that the end of her time in the ballroom came too soon. “I think I was unfairly eliminated. I got eliminated during the tango, and I love salsa, bachata and tango,” she responded, adding, “I got to the fourth week, and I was eliminated.”

VAL CHMERKOVSKIY dances with SHERRI SHEPHERD on dancing with the stars season 14 (Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Shepherd would be willing to put her dancing shoes back on, however, saying that she would “love to go back” to the ABC competition series “if they have a fan favorite” season.

“I loved it. It was the best experience of my life,” she gushed, adding, “I loved being on the show because it’s such a family. I keep in touch with everybody.”

When Cohen jokingly asked Shepherd if she had had an “affair” with Chmerkovskiy, 39, the TV personality admitted she certainly was attracted to her pro partner. “I was married at the time. Val Chmerkovskiy was my partner. But believe you me, if I was single, I would have been a cougar with [him],” she joked.

SHERRI SHEPHERD & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY on dancing with the stars season 14 (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Season 14 might not have been Shepherd’s time to shine, but former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver and Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, did manage to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Classical singer Katherine Jenkins came in second place with pro partner Mark Ballas, while telenovela star William Levy and Cheryl Burke finished third.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 just kicked off last week, featuring a celebrity cast that includes Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin and Jordan Chiles.