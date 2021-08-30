Sharon Stone's 11-Month-Old Nephew Dies

✖

Sharon Stone shared awful news on Monday, announcing the death of her nephew and godson River. The Ratched star announced River was found in his crib with "total organ failure" on Friday and asked her fans for prayers. He passed away on Monday, just days before his first birthday, which would have been Sept. 8.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle," Stone wrote on Friday, sharing a photo of River in a hospital bed. Three days later, she posted a video of photos and clips from River's life, set to Eric Clapton's song "Tears in Heaven."

River was born on Sept. 8, 2020. He was the son of Stone's brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha. River was their third child. Tasha announced on Thursday that River was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and was in a coma. "He is in a coma currently and I am dying," Tasha wrote on Facebook. "Every single second of this is literally killing me. I just want my sweet sweet boy back. The doctor said if he does pull through he will never be the same. Please I am begging for prayers that my baby can be healed and come back with his family who love him so very much. I am beyond heartbroken."

After Stone shared the sad news, many of her colleagues shared their condolences. "I'm so sorry lord," Andie MacDowell wrote. "This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now," Leslie Jordan commented. "Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family," Sean Hayes wrote. "No. Sharon, I’m so so sorry. Oh my Lord… we are praying for all of you," Angie Harmon added.

Stone's family was rocked by tragedy last year as well. Her grandmother and godmother died after contracting the coronavirus. In August 2020, Stone said her sister Kelly and Kelly's husband Bruce Singer were hospitalized after they got the coronavirus as well. "I beg you to know that this is real," Kelly said in a video Stone published at the time. "I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can't breathe." A few days later, Stone said her sister and Singer both tested negative for the coronavirus.