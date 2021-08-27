Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers for Hospitalized 11-Month-Old Nephew: 'We Need a Miracle'

✖

Sharon Stone is asking for prayers after her 11-month old nephew and godson was hospitalized with "total organ failure." The Basin Instinct star revealed her 11-month-old nephew River Stone's hospitalization in a heartbreaking Friday Instagram post, in which she asked for a "miracle" and support from fans. River is the son of Stone’s brother Patrick Stone.

In the post, the actress shared a photo of her young nephew from his hospital bed. In the image, River was intubated and wearing a neck brace, with several other tubes and wires surrounding him. She shared with fans, "my nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today" and asked, "pray for him. We need a miracle." Stone did not provide further details on River's condition and she has not posted any further updates at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

The emotional Friday post prompted an outpouring of support from the actress' followers. Fellow actress Kate Hudson commented that she was "sending light and healing love" alongside a heart emoji and two praying hands emojis. Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne added, "bless him sending so much love and prayer," with Ruby Rose writing, "praying for River and your whole family." Ava DuVernay also shared her support with a comment that read, "holding you and your family in prayer."

When River was born, Stone marked the special occasion with an Instagram post. At the time, Stone shared an adorable image of little River in a striped onesie in a car seat. She captioned the post, "look who's going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's new baby." River again made an appearance on Stone's social media page in January of this year when the actress shared a smiling photo of the little one in a robe adorned with penguins, simply writing, "my nephew & godson, River."

Along with being River's aunt and godmother, Stone is also a mother of three – Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21, whom she adopted in 2000, 2005, and 2006. During her speech while accepting the Mother of the Year Award at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs) Mother's Day Luncheon in Beverly Hills in May 2017, according to PEOPLE, Stone said, "motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."