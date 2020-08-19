Sharon Stone Shares Video of Sister 'Gasping' for Breath Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization

✖

Sharon Stone is begging people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, sharing a video of her sister, Kelly Stone, "gasping" for air as she battles COVID-19 in the hospital. Stone and her husband, Bruce Singer, were also hospitalized after contracting the respiratory virus and are fighting for their lives, the Casino actress shared on Instagram Monday.

"I beg you to know that this is real," Kelly said in the video shared by her sister. "I'm gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can't breathe."

Sunday, Sharon revealed her sister has lupus, making her high-risk when it comes to COVID, and lamented the situation in her sister's home state of Montana, where the New York Times reported there were 778 cases in the last week. "The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that is happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying it's their freedom not to have to wear a mask," the actress continued in her video. "This is the situation in Montana, where the governor, Steve Bullock, is not returning my calls. Where the health department, where I continuously call, is hanging up on me. This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country. Where you, the people in the middle of our country are at great risk of dying from COVID."

Sharon added that while people say the risks of dying of COVID are "small," her family's experience has been the opposite, with both her grandmother and godmother dying of the virus before her sister and brother contracted coronavirus. "My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well," she explained, railing against the lack of testing that kept her family from being treated right off the bat.

"When they say there are tests for everyone they are lying. When they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they are lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," she continued, calling on her followers to take action voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

"The only thing that's going to change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris," she said in the video. "And the reason that's going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."