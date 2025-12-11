Sharon Osbourne Reveals Last Words Ozzy Osbourne Said to Her

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her final moments with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

The Talk personality, 73, revealed the final words her husband of more than four decades said to her before his death in July at age 76 during Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4:30 a.m., and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,’” Sharon recalled. “And he said, ‘Kiss me,’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter,” she wondered aloud. “And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.”

Sharon revealed that after hearing a yell from the home gym, she discovered her husband slumped over amid his typical early morning workout session, having suffered a heart attack.

“I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone,’” she recalled. “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”

Sharon said that the Black Sabbath rocker knew he was nearing the end of his life, and that he confided in her during the final week that he was having odd dreams in which he was “seeing people that never knew.”

“I said, ‘Well, what kind of ­people?’ He goes, ‘All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking,’” she continued. “And he knew. He was ready.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Shortly before his death, Sharon said a doctor had told Ozzy that if he went through with playing the Black Sabbath farewell concert on July 5, he “wouldn’t get through it,” an order Ozzy ignored to reunite with his old bandmates.

“He was in so much pain, so much pain. And I mean, you know, he had pneumonia three times this year. He’d had sepsis. That’s what really, really destroyed him,” Sharon revealed. “He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in, and he had that twice a day, and it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything. So much antibiotics, and he just couldn’t get over that. He just couldn’t.”

Ultimately, Sharon said Ozzy’s choice to perform was the best thing he could have done. “He was so happy afterwards,” she recalled. “He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, ‘I never knew so many people liked me’, but that was the way he was. I mean, he knew he was famous, but not the amount that people loved him. It’s a whole different thing, and he was just so happy, so so happy.”