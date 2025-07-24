Resurfaced Video Shows Ozzy Osbourne Enjoying Sweet Family Moments Just Days Before His Death

In the days leading up to his death, Ozzy Osbourne was spending time with his loved ones.

The Black Sabbath legend passed away Tuesday at his home in Buckinghamshire, UK aged 76 just weeks after his farewell show and following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one of the final social media posts featuring the Grammy-winning Prince of Darkness, shared by his daughter Kelly Osbourne, Osbourne could be seen enjoying breakfast with his family at his home, including Kelly and her 2-year-old son Sidney, the Daily Mail reported. The rocker could be seen using his tablet and wearing headphones as he browsed newspapers, with Kelly telling him “Good morning,” before urging her father, “Dadda, say good morning.” He replied, “Good morning!”

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly shared the video to her Instagram Story Sunday, just two days before the Osbourne family announced their patriarch’s death.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Although the statement did not disclose Osbourne’s cause of death, a source later told PEOPLE that the “Crazy Train” rocker “was in peace” and had spent his final days “in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home.

Osbourne’s passing came five years after he revealed during a 2020 appearance on Good Morning America that he had secretly been living with Parkinson’s disease. He said he was diagnosed the previous year following a fall that “screwed up all the vertebrae” in his neck, forcing him to cancel his world tour.

Although Osbourne announced in February 2023 that he was retiring from touring, telling fans, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he ultimately reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward for what would become his final performance on Saturday, July 5. Billed as a “farewell” show, the performance featured five songs.

Paying tribute to Osbourne following his death, Black Sabbath wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the rocker, “Ozzy Forever.” Individual members of the band also paid tribute, with Iommi writing, “It’s such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words. There won’t ever be another like him.”

Osbourne is survived by Sharon Osbourne, his wife of more than 40 years, and daughters Jessica, Aimee, and Kelly and sons Elliot, Louis, and Jack.