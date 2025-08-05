Ozzy Osbourne Cause of Death Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been confirmed two weeks after the Black Sabbath rocker died at age 76.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Ozzy’s official cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, as per a death certificate filed by his daughter, Aimee Osbourne, at a registry in London.



Ozzy’s official cause of death was recorded as an “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction,” with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction being noted as joint causes.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to the American Heart Association, a myocardial infarction, or heart attack, “occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked,” while sudden cardiac arrest “occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating.” Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, but waited to announce his condition publicly until 2020.

Ozzy’s family announced in a statement that he had died on the morning of July 22. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” said his family—including wife Sharon Osbourne as well as kids Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Louis Osbourne, and Aimee — at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Just weeks before his death, Ozzy took to the stage for a farewell performance with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Ozzy Osbourne onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” guitarist Iommi wrote on Instagram hours after news of Osbourne’s death broke.

“It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother,” he continued. “My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

Bassist Butler added in his own tribute, “Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

In his memorial to his former bandmate, drummer Ward asked, “Where will I find you now?” answering, “In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”