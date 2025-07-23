Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Just Weeks After Farewell Concert Has Fans Devastated

After Ozzy Osbourne died earlier today, fans across the globe are mourning the rock legend.

The lead singer of Black Sabbath, who referred to himself as “The Prince of Darkness,” died earlier today at 76 years old while surrounded by family. The news of his passing comes just a few short weeks after he played in Black Sabbath’s final show on July 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Plenty of famous musicians paid tribute to the iconic rocker.

Dave Mustaine, frontman for classic metal band Megadeth, honored Ozzy on his Twitter/X page. “Dear Ozzy, I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all. See you on the other side!,” he wrote.

Dear Ozzy,



I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all.



See you on the other side!



Dave Mustaine pic.twitter.com/pudBLGHpDs — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) July 22, 2025

The official page for the classic rock band Metallica also honored him in a tweet.

“It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant,” the band wrote. “We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed.”

OZZY RIP



It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play… pic.twitter.com/Am4UZbLXpw — Metallica (@Metallica) July 22, 2025

Several fans shared clips of the rocker’s MTV reality show The Osbournes, starring himself, his wife Sharon, and their children.

my favorite ozzy osbourne clip

rip prince of darkness https://t.co/9Mz2HGFEod pic.twitter.com/3o3b5dZP7L — Mads (@MadsPosting) July 22, 2025

Other fans just shared their love for his music.

“Wow. His musical impact was pretty enormous. Even if you didn’t gravitate towards the heaviness of the music, it was such a large scope of work and influence. A true legend of Rock. RIP,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X.

Wow. His musical impact was pretty enormous. Even if you didn't gravitate towards the heaviness of the music, it was such a large scope of work and influence. A true legend of Rock. RIP. — JD Devero (@moonskoobie) July 22, 2025

“Ozzy Osbourne, the ultimate showman, gone at 76. Your music was our rebellion, your life our inspiration. Rest easy, legend,” another fan wrote.