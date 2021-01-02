Sharon Osborne Reveals New Photo of Ozzy to Ring in 2021

✖

Sharon Osbourne shared a new photo of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, with their dog Wesley to welcome 2021. The photo came after a tough 2020 for the "Crazy Train" singer and The Talk co-host. Ozzy and his family went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis early in the year and his plans to tour for his new album were postponed even before the coronavirus pandemic. Osbourne also announced she tested positive for the coronavirus in December.

"Settling into 2021," Osbourne wrote on Friday, adding a heart-eyes emoji. The photo showed a smiling Ozzy, 72, laying with their dog by his side. Many of the Osbournes' fans were happy to see Ozzy in good spirits. "They have the exact same expression [laughing out loud]," one fan wrote of the photo. "Sending you so much love and best wishes," another wrote. "Don’t get me wrong, Ozzie is quite fabulous and all... but gimme that pup," another fan joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Back on Dec. 14, Osbourne, 68, revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself from Ozzy, who tested negative. The announcement came just a few days after her The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said she tested positive. On Dec. 23, Osbourne said she was back home after two negative tests. She shared a hilarious photo of Ozzy wearing a face mask and sitting with Wesley and their other dogs.

"Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me! So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support," Osbourne wrote at the time. "Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays." On Sunday, she shared a funny video of a kitten receiving the spa treatment to show how she was getting prepared for The Talk's return on Monday.

In January 2020, Ozzy and his family went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. He then postponed plans to tour so he could seek further medical treatment in Switzerland. Those treatments were postponed themselves due to the pandemic. In October, Osbourne said her husband was doing well, despite the delay.

"He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," Osbourne said on The Dr. Oz Show. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit," Osbourne said Ozzy was even back in the studio, recording new music. The former Black Sabbath frontman released Ordinary Man, his first solo album in a decade, back in February.