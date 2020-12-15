Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals Hospitalization

✖

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced Monday evening. She also shared that after a short hospital visit, she's currently recovering in a location away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for covid-19," she informed her followers. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus."

Less than a week prior, fellow The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she also tested positive for coronavirus. She revealed that her diagnosis came despite taking caution and "I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself," Inaba shared with her Instagram followers.

She added, "I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant, because I'm following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it," Inaba said, her words interrupted by coughing. "So just friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourself. Wear your masks, please, and wash your hands a lot. And be extra, extra careful because you don't want this. I'm gonna take good care of myself so you don't worry about me. Take care. Be safe."

Osbourne's diagnosis also sparks concerns for Ozzy, who has been plagued with health issues in recent years. Among these issues is Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis he made public in January. As of October, Osbourne said her husband had dealt with a setback when the pandemic began but was now "doing great."

“He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," The Talk co-host said at the time. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit. But now he's back at it, five days a week again, and he's doing really well, very well."