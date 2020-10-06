Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update on Husband Ozzy After Coronavirus Delayed Parkinson's Disease Treatment

✖

Sharon Osbourne is sharing more about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health on The Dr. Oz Show after the Black Sabbath rocker had to put a pause on his Parkinson's Disease treatment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a PopCulture.com preview of the Wednesday, Oct. 7 episode of Dr. Mehmet Oz's show, Sharon reveals that Ozzy is doing "really, really good" after resuming physiotherapy five days a week.

“He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," The Talk co-host says when asked about Ozzy's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

"But now he's back at it, five days a week again, and he's doing really well, very well," she continues, adding that the musician is even "back in the studio recording a new album." During Wednesday's interview with Dr. Oz, Sharon also discusses her granddaughter’s bout with COVID-19, as well as the "frightening low point" of her marriage to Ozzy when he tried to kill her.

After canceling a number of tour dates last year, Ozzy announced in January that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease years prior, but had kept his illness a secret while undergoing treatment. Despite his battle with the neurodegenerative disorder, as well as a neck injury sustained in 2019, Ozzy had continued to perform until recently, but he vowed in March to eventually get back to the stage. "The best medication I can get is being back in front of an audience," he said on Good Morning Britain, adding of having to postpone shows, "It's breaking my heart, to be honest."

"If I had a choice between the Parkinson's and the f— neck, I'd go for the Parkinson's. I've been laid up for a year now," Ozzy told The Sun of his various medical conditions just weeks after making his big announcement back in February. "First I had an infection in my hand — that pulled me off the road — then I got pneumonia, then I had the fall, then I had surgery and here I am today. It's driving me nuts."

He added at the time of his wife, "Poor old Sharon's been a mum, a dad, everything. She works non-stop. But our relationship is better than ever. I'm so much in love with her and she's so much in love with me. She's been fantastic and she's looking really good." Don't miss Sharon's interview and more on Wednesday's all-new episode of The Dr. Oz Show. For more on the Osbournes from PopCulture, click here.