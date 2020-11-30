Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Get Cozy With Their Dogs in New Photo

✖

Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy are cozied up with their dogs on the couch as the could weather approaches. In the sweet photo The Talk host shared, Ozzy looks like he's having a blast as he rocks salt-and-pepper colored hair, different from his usual black locks. Osbourne is curled up close to him and their dogs are relaxed as ever. "Happy Place" she caption the picture.

One of her followers commented, "You two are so darn cute," while someone else wrote, "This is love." Someone else pointed out that Ozzy's hair was not his usual color and requested he bring it back, while others defended the rocker. Earlier this year, Osbourne was brought to tears when talking about her husband's Parkinson's diagnosis and how it's been emotionally tolling on the family.

"He's gonna get back up there and he's going to do what he loved to do," she said. "I know it." The Black Sabbath rocker was forced to postpone his world tour and remained largely secluded while he recovered at home following a fall and his February diagnosis with the neurodegenerative disease, something that he described as being extremely difficult.

"Coming from a working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job," Ozzy told Robin Roberts from Good Morning America. "And so when I see my wife goin' to work, my kids goin' to work, everybody's doing - tryin' to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can't contribute to my family, you know?" He then added, "But you know, put it this way - I'm a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state."

The family has sought out help from a professional in Switzerland and have also helped him get back in studio, where he loves to be. "We have all played a role," his daughter Kelly Osbourne said. "But the only thing I know is what can I do to make him smile? I know going to the studio makes him happy. That's what I did. Everything else was him."

Osbourne recently went back for a new season of The Talk, but revealed she couldn't be in studio at the beginning due to being exposed to COVID-19. Thankfully she was okay, but that prevented her from being present in studio alongside her other co-hosts.