'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne Compares Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 'Volatile' Marriage to Hers With Ozzy

✖

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne compared her marriage with Ozzy Osbourne to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's brief "volatile" marriage during Wednesday's episode. The hosts brought up Depp's recent court loss in the U.K., where he was suing the publishers of The Sun for libel because they referred to him as a "wife-beater." Heard has accused Depp of abuse during their two-year marriage, while Depp has denied the allegations.

During the segment on Depp, guest co-host Amanda Kloots said she loves Depp's onscreen work, but she thinks Depp might need to seek help. "I don't know him personally, but if these accusations are true, get some help," she said. Osbourne described Depp and Heard's relationship as "very vulnerable," adding that they were "both as bad as each other" and suggested they were both drinking.

The hosts weigh in on Johnny Depp's recent libel court case and his future in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/j4GRSzS39g — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 4, 2020

"I think that they were both drinking... it's a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time," Osbourne continued. "I would give him what he gave me. He'd shove me. I'd shove him back. And some people are like that. If there is enough love, you work through it with help. But there obviously wasn't that love to keep them together. I understand why he did sue... whatever went on, only those two know."

Depp sued The Sun and executive editor Dan Wootton for libel because the actor was referred to as a "wife-beater" in an article. The judge in the case, Andrew Nicol, published his ruling on Monday and disagreed with Depp. "The Claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel," Nicol wrote. "Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the Defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true."

When the case was heard in July, Nicol heard "overwhelming evidence" that Depp assaulted Heard during their marriage. The assaults "must have been terrifying," Nicol wrote, referring to incidents in 2015 in Australia when Depp allegedly hit Heard and pulled out clumps of her hair. "I also accept that Ms. Heard’s allegations have had a negative effect on her career as an actor and activist," he wrote.

The case dragged out more details about Depp and Heard's marriage, which lasted from February 2015 until it was finalized in January 2017. However, it really centered on a Sun article that claimed there was "overwhelming evidence" that Depp was abusive and he should be removed from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies. The Sun said the article was "accurate and true."

Depp's British attorneys told the New York Times the decision was "perverse as it is bewildering" and it would be "ridiculous" for Depp not to appeal. Depp is also suing Heard for defamation in the U.S. over her Washington Post op-ed, in which she wrote she "spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."