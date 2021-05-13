Shanna Moakler Explains Her Shady Posts About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Weird' PDA

✖

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian certainly don't shy away from showing off their affection for one another on social media, and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, isn't afraid to admit she thinks it's "weird." The former Miss USA, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2006, explained why she's been throwing a little shade on social media in a new interview with PEOPLE, revealing she has "no ill will" towards the happy couple.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," said Moakler, with whom Barker shares 17-year-old son Landon 15-year-old daughter Alabama. "The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

Moakler said she has been feeling "bullied" by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's fan base, which she said is what prompted her and model beau Matthew Rondeau to start recreating some of Barker and Kardashian's posts on her own Instagram. "Matthew and I have been posting stuff in a joking manner, but not so much to attack Kourtney and Travis," she explained. "It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it."

In reality, Moakler said she was "really, genuinely happy" for her ex. "I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," she explained. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. ...My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

As for where things went wrong in her own relationship to Barker, Moakler blames "a lot of money and fame and power" as well as a lack of awareness as to how to navigate life together. "It took us many years to learn how to co-parent and how to separate our personal lives and our memories and feelings towards one another," she continued of their co-parenting journey. "It wasn't something that happened overnight. I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother ... and their father. The children deserve the opportunity to meet their parents' significant others in a good, positive way."