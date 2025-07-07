Beloved Comedic Actor Believes His Cancer Has Returned

Smosh star Keith Leak Jr. is opening up about his health.

After previously undergoing surgery in 2023 to remove a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) and celebrating being cancer free, the actor told his fans on the Wednesday, June 25 episode of his Double Take podcast that he is “pretty sure my tumor has come back.”

“I do not feel good, y’all. I’m pretty sure my tumor has come back,” Leak told his co-host Noah Grossman. “I go through like pains, aches. Right now, I feel good. I took some Tylenol just to help me with everything so we can film today, but my stomach is starting to grow.”

Although Leak did not share if he has received an official diagnosis, he declared, “Amelie is back. Amelie part two is back for sure y’all,” referring to his tumor. He added that “sometimes it’s hard to walk” and “get out of bed,” and his “neck hurts. Cancer’s back, people.”

“As light as I’m trying to make it now, y’all, if you guys knew how I truly felt on the inside, it wouldn’t be a laughing matter,” he concluded. “But we’re here! Let’s pod!”

The actor and writer first announced in April 2021 that he was diagnosed with a 10-inch Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), a type of cancer that begins in the digestive system, per the Mayo Clinic. At the time, Leak said the tumor was cancerous and he was “taking it a day at a time and staying hopeful considering It’s treatable. But there is a long road ahead considering these particular tumors grow back.” He added that he would be “undergoing more tests soon to see what’s the safest way to get this outta me.”

Leak underwent an operation to remove the cancerous tumor in July 2023, telling his fans that while he was leaving the hospital after seven days with a “long road to recovery” ahead of him and still being in pain, “after a two year battle I can officially say I KICKED CANCERS ASS!!!!”

Reflecting on his health journey one-year post-op in July 2024, Leak said, “I gave up on this cancer journey so many times but I never quit… Celebrating my healing one day at a time.”

The star was met with a wave of support amid news that his cancer may have returned, with Grossman writing on social media, “We love you brother! Just like last time we are all here to help you through this.” Another person said, “I applaud your ability to stay so positive and grounded and I’m so thankful that you have such a good support network surrounding you. Sending all the healing energy your way!!!”

While Leak hasn’t shared any further health updates, he told his fans on Instagram that he is “pushing through with a smile, a [fire] fit, and some friends.”