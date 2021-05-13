Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 3-Word Message on Travis Barker's Arm

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is developing her skills as a tattoo artist, inking a romantic three-word sentiment onto boyfriend Travis Barker's arm Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared multiple photos and a video to her Instagram of her tattooing the phrase "I love you" in her handwriting onto the Blink-182 musician's inner arm as he looked on. "I tattoo," Kardashian captioned the post simply, as Barker called her a "woman of many talents" in the comments.

This is Barker's second tattoo dedicated to Kardashian, as he inked her first name on his chest last month. The pair haven't shied away from PDA since announcing their relationship publicly over Valentine's Day weekend, posting steamy photos and videos from their time together to sharing a NSFW Goop candle titled "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm" on Instagram.

It's been a bit much for Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, with whom she shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. Moakler is also mother to 22-year-old daughter Atiana, whose father is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told PEOPLE this week.

While she feels "no ill will" towards the Poosh creator, Moakler has been posting some cheeky things on Instagram mocking her ex and his new girlfriend's public affection. "It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it," Moakler explained. "I'm really, genuinely happy for [Barker]. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

Moakler and Barker separated in 2006 after marrying in 2004, and their contentious relationship over the years the former Miss USA attributes to too much "money and fame and power" and not enough know-how on how to separate their "personal lives" and "memories and feelings towards one another" from their co-parenting relationship. "It wasn't something that happened overnight," she said of getting to the good place she's at now with Barker. "I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother ... and their father. The children deserve the opportunity to meet their parents' significant others in a good, positive way."