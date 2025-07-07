‘Hazbin Hotel’ Star Undergoes Back Surgery

Broadway star and Hazbin Hotel voice actress Jessica Vosk is briefly stepping away from show business as she recovers from back surgery.

The actress announced on Friday, June 13 that she would take a three-week leave of absence from the Alicia Keys Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen after experiencing “24/7 pain” for the past several months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have a hard time admitting that I need help, but I’m at that point right now-as much as I want to be performing in Hell’s Kitchen nightly, my back has finally given me the red light,” she wrote. “I’ve been pushing through since February, missing shows due to pain, and trying everything I can to make the situation work.”

She added, “My castmates have been angels on earth, understanding every aspect and all my funny limps. The entire team at HK has given me more grace than I could expect. We try very hard to mask our pain, then we rarely admit how hard it is to make everything seem seamless and perfect in showbiz.”

Vosk, who voiced Lute in Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel, has been suffering from back issues for the past year, and underwent surgery in August 2024 to remove a broken vertebrae she sustained during a show that summer. Vosk said in the accompanying video that she has “been trying to muscle through this since February and get epidurals and nerve blockers and acupuncture and PT …I’m trying to be superwoman and I have to admit that I’m not.”

Vosk, who explained that she would undergo another procedure, told her followers, “the great news is that I will feel better, something I have hoped for over the past year. 24/7 pain is no joke. To the chronic sufferers, I’m so sorry. The thing that I am most ready for is to be able to sleep again.”

The actress added that she would be stepping away from Hell’s Kitchen for three weeks before returning to the stage on Tuesday, July 8. Kelsee Kimmel and Nyseli Vega will step in to portray Jersey in the musical during her absence.

“I love you very much and I am very grateful for every bit of support you’ve thrown my way. I might just need a little bit more over the next couple of weeks,” she concluded.

In a post-surgery update on Tuesday, June 17, Vosk shared a photo from her hospital bed as she wrote, “I did it.”