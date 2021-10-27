Shanna Moakler Appears to React to Ex Travis Barker Covering up His Tattoo of Her Name

Travis Barker is bearing some new ink following his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler has seemingly made it clear that she is in fact keeping up with all of the latest Kardashian news. After Barker celebrated his engagement to Kardashian in a permanent by debuting two new tattoos — his fiancée’s lips on the inside of his left bicep and a large black scorpion, representing his zodiac sign, the latter of which was placed over a tattoo of Moakler’s name written in a banner over a giant heart — Moakler apparently responded to her ex’s fresh ink on social media.

Moakler appeared to respond to Barker covering up his tribute to her with a cryptic quote she shared on social media on Tuesday. On her Instagram Story, Moakler, 46, posted a still from the 1993 thriller Point of No Return. Overtop the image, Moakler added a quote from the film reading, “I never did mind about the little things,” alongside a lip emoji, a possible reference to Barker’s new tattoo of Kardashian’s lips. You can see Moakler’s post on PEOPLE by clicking here.

Barker and Moakler tied the knot in 2004 and share two children together, 18-year-old Landon Asher and 16-year-old Alabama Luella. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, and the pair separated in 2006. Although they attempted to reconcile on multiple occasions, their divorce was finalized in 2008, after which they appeared to remain friends, occasionally attending events together, until police were called to their home in 2014.

Barker’s romance with Kardashian officially began in January of this year, though rumors that they were more than just friends had been circulating since as early as 2018. The couple went Instagram official in February, with their relationship drawing the ire of Moakler, who said she believed Barker “recycling” parts of their romance and Kardashian was trying to “put a wedge” between her and her children. Barker and Kardashian seemed to pay those remarks no mind and continued on with their whirlwind romance, with Barker popping the question on Sunday at sunset on a Montecito beach. According to sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Barker “walked Kourtney to an area on the beach that had candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. It was very romantic and the couple is over the moon.”

While Moakler hasn’t directly responded to her ex’s engagement news, she did make more cryptic social media posts just hours after the couple shared the exciting news. On her Instagram Story, Moakler shared a post reading, “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” with a second post showing a quote attributed to rapper Tupac Shakur, which read: “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f—.” As for Barker and Kardashian, the couple hasn’t yet shared any wedding plans.