Shanna Moakler Says She Divorced Travis Barker After Discovering Affair With Kim Kardashian

The end of Shanna Moakler's marriage to Travis Barker came after she "caught" the Blink-182 drummer having an "affair" with Kim Kardashian — younger sister to his current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The former Miss USA shared her claims that her ex-husband was unfaithful ahead of their 2008 divorce with Us Weekly Tuesday, saying she was "never" friends with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family because she discovered an affair between Barker and Kim.

Moakler continued that Barker and Kardashian first met when the KKW Beauty founder was working as Paris Hilton's assistant in the early 2000s, something the musician previously spoke about in his 2015 book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. "I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f—ing hot,’" he wrote in the book. "We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird."

Despite his attraction, Barker insisted he "never touched" Kim amid his relationship problems with Moakler, which she claimed Tuesday was "100 percent" a lie. "Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," the former beauty queen said, adding that he hired Kim as a model for his clothing company Famous Stars and Straps despite her specifically asking him not to.

"We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]," she said. "And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of." As for why Barker allegedly lied about having an affair with the Skims founder, Moakler said she didn't know, but jabbed, "He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird."

Barker and Kourtney first got together early this year, going official with their relationship on Instagram Valentine's Day weekend. Since then, the two have been inseparable and haven't shied away from showing off their PDA on social media, with Barker even inking Kourtney's name above his heart. Neither Barker nor the Kardashians have publicly addressed Moakler's latest claim.