Shaggy Weighs in on Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: 'Much Love and Respect to The Weeknd' (Exclusive)

Fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. That's not the only part of the evening everyone is looking forward to, either. Between the commercials and the halftime performance, it will be a night filled with surprises, and this year it will be free to stream online via CBS Sports.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Shaggy, who is celebrating his first Super Bowl commercial, revealed who he's cheering for during the big game and his thoughts on The Weeknd as the headline for that evening's entertainment. "That guy is having the moment of a lifetime," the "It Wasn't Me" singer said during our PopCulture @ Home series. "You know, he got snubbed at the Grammys but at the end of the day, he's got the Super Bowl and he's going to be performing halftime at the most-watched Super Bowl ever."

He continued with, "I mean, you know, he's picked his battles, he called his shot. He's been doing his thing," before adding, "Much love and respect to The Weeknd. I'm a fan, you know, love his music."

Because the pandemic is playing a huge role in how this year's night will display, The Weeknd said his show will be much different than in years past. "Well, due to COVID-19 and for the safety of the players and the workers, we kind of built this stage within the stadium," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We're also using the field as well, but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before."

Without giving away too much detail, he left it at that but did note that he'll probably do without his After Hours persona and plastic surgery look for the upcoming show because "I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home." In fact, he recently addressed the bandaged look, telling Variety, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated." Keeping fans on their toes, millions are anticipating how he plans to execute his performance and what it will look like, not only out of the natural intrigue but with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

As for Shaggy, he's gearing up to appear in his first-ever Super Bowl commercial alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his song "It Wasn't Me." When Cheetos approached him to use the fan-favorite song, he was thrilled, but when they asked him to star in it as well, he was overjoyed. It's not just an "opportunity to showcase the song but to showcase my culture, you know, and my genre on such a great platform." The Jamaican-born singer also said he'll be cheering for Brady, noting that the quarterback already won in his eyes because he proved to everyone he could still make it to the Super Bowl without his former longtime coach Bill Belichick.