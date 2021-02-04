Shaggy Reveals Who He's Cheering for in Super Bowl 2021 Amid His First Big Game Commercial (Exclusive)

✖

Fans are patiently waiting for Super Bowl Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs. Following Tom Brady's exit from the New England Patriots last season, many questioned if he could make it this far without the help of Bill Belichick. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Shaggy — who is appearing in his first Super Bowl commercial this year alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos — revealed who he's cheering on during this year's big game.

"You know, I'm rooting for Brady in many ways because of him literally going against the odds, you know?" the "It Wasn't Me" singer said. "And for him to really prove himself in many ways, 'cause a lot of people were saying it's Belichick. Now, it's he's proven himself." Shaggy then went on to say he thinks Brady has "already won" simply for making it this far when so many people thought he may not be able to do it on his own.

The Jamaican native further explained himself, adding, "Whether they win the Super Bowl or not, he's already won. And I mean, not only that, [but] Tampa Bay has also won because of the fact that they [...] invested into a franchise, and win or lose, people are going to show up in that every time just to see this guy." The Super Bowl will air on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is free to watch online this year.

Shaggy is excited to be appearing in his first Super Bowl commercial on behalf of Cheetos and feels honored for a number of reasons. The longtime singer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his song "It Wasn't Me" but when he found out he would be featured in the commercial himself, that brought a new level of excitement. "You know, I am incredibly blessed and very thankful. I wrote the song 20 years ago, it took me on an amazing ride then, and 20 years after, it's taking me on another amazing ride."

"When Cheetos approached us to use the song, we get a lot of syncs for it, so I thought okay that's great, it's Cheetos, I'm a Cheetos guy anyway," he continued. "This is a product that's in my household, you know what I mean? Then they asked me to be in it and then I learned it was a Super Bowl commercial and I was like, 'Wow!' This is an amazing opportunity!" He further noted that it was also a great opportunity to "showcase the song but to showcase my culture, you know? And my genre on such a great platform."