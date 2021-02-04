Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd Teases the Big Way His Halftime Show Will Be Different Due to Pandemic

✖

The Weeknd tells viewers planning to watch Super Bowl 2021 that this year's halftime show performance will look very differently from past shows due to the ongoing pandemic that just keeps on coming. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Canadian superstar admits he and his team had to improvise in order to follow the new provisions.

"Well, due to COVID-19 and for the safety of the players and the workers, we kind of built this stage within the stadium," The Weeknd explained. "We're also using the field as well, but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before. [...] Yeah, so we built the stage and the stadium," he continued, remaining tight-lipped on any other stage details. "But I'm not going to tell you anything else, because you have to watch on Sunday."

Though, he did admit he'll probably shrug his After Hours persona and plastic surgery look for the upcoming show. "I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home," he explained. "I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It's a very cohesive story I've been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. The story will continue, but definitely will keep it PG for the families. I'll try my best."

It's unknown at the moment what message he'll be looking to deliver in the forthcoming halftime performance, but viewers should still watch out for hints, the Weeknd says. "I don't like to spoon-feed the audience,” he continued. "Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclusions of what the show is saying and the story I'm telling from the performance."

While speaking to ET last month, Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins previously teased what fans could expect from the halftime show, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. "We're going to use the stadium to present the show in a way that it’s never been presented before," he shared. "Instead of focusing on what we can't do [due to the pandemic], it’s like, look at what the opportunities are because of the cards we've been dealt."

"He's got monster hits, and he really worked hard to make sure that they are presented in a way, in a Super Bowl halftime format, in a live way that's never been done before," he continued. "The keyword is 'live,' like, we didn't go pre-tape this... It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment."