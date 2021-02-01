Shaggy Celebrates 20th Anniversary of 'It Wasn't Me' With First Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

✖

It's been 20 years since the world heard the scandalous song "It Wasn't Me," and now Shaggy is celebrating the two decades of success by appearing in his first Super Bowl commercial. It's a song that's continued to be a fan-favorite. In recognizing that, Cheetos approached the Jamaican native about teaming up, alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, to showcase the song and its long-running success. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Shaggy detailed the honor he feels to appear in a Super Bowl commercial and why this is a good opportunity for not just him but also many others from Jamaica.

"You know, I am incredibly blessed and very thankful," he told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home when asked how he feels being in the commercial featuring a song still on many listeners' playlists. "I wrote the song 20 years ago, it took me on an amazing ride then, and 20 years after, it's taking me on another amazing ride." He went on to explain how when approached to use the song, he found the gesture wonderful. But to find out it was for a Super Bowl commercial — that was another level of excitement for him.

"When Cheetos approached us to use the song, we get a lot of syncs for it, so I thought, 'Okay that's great,' it's Cheetos, I'm a Cheetos guy anyway. This is a product that's in my household; you know what I mean? They asked me to be in it, and then I learned it was a Super Bowl commercial, and I was like, 'Wow! This is an amazing opportunity.'"

The hilarious commercial that showcases the Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix's launch highlights a hilarious back-and-forth between the former That 70s Show stars — who are married in real life — as Kunis keeps eating the delicious snack. In contrast, her husband keeps finding her as she steals his yummy snacks. The warning for fans is to keep a close eye on their Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix as the cheesy bites are a beloved treat by many. The 52-year-old singer not only plays a comedic role in the storyline, but he noted how it's a great opportunity to represent his culture and genre of music.

"And not just an opportunity to showcase the song, but to showcase my culture," he said. "You know, and my genre on such a great platform." While it's undeniable his excitement for fans to see, he also detailed working with Kutcher and Kunis, saying it's obvious why the two are such a great pair, saying when you see them in real life and how they are with each other off-camera, it makes sense. The Super Bowl will air on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is free to watch online this year.