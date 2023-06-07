'Sex Education': Aimee Lou Wood Makes Big Career Move

Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood just made a major career move. The actress, known for her starring role as Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix series, has signed with CAA for representation, Deadline confirmed in an April 28 report. The actress is repped in the UK by Lizzie Newell and Alex Rusher at Independent Talent. Her publicist is Daniela Agnello at Premier PR.

Wood, who is also a writer who has an original project in development with Gaumont UK and the BBC, got her start in acting at a young age after taking a course at the Oxford School of Drama. She graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2017, just a year after making her professional debut in 2016 as a cast member of Mary Stuart, a production of the Almeida Theater in London. Wood went on to follow the role by appearances in other stage plays before making her small screen debut in 2019 in Sex Education.

The Netflix series was created by Laurie Nunn and centers on Otis Mulburn, an awkward student who teams up with Maeve to run a sex therapy clinic at his school, using the knowledge he gained from his mother, sex therapist Jean. Wood stars as Aimee, one of the school's popular girls who is friends with Maeve. She received two BAFTA nominations for best female performance in a comedy program for her role in the series, winning the award in 2021. The series also stars Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Chinenye Ezeudu, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Dua Saleh, Connor Swindells, and Gillian Anderson. Stars Emma Mackey, Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Rahkee Thakrar have all confirmed they are not involved in Season 4, which will see Dan Levy, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua joining the cast.

Wood is next set to appear in Małgorzata Szumowska's dark comedy The Gambler's Wife, Variety confirmed in May. The film, adapted from Andrew D Kaufman's book The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky, follows a couple as they set off for their honeymoon in Switzerland. Anna, portrayed by Wood, "tolerates her husband's gambling addiction, which will serve as inspiration for his burgeoning literary career. However, Fyodor's compulsive roulette playing continues to cause problems for the couple until they are forced to return to a Russia that is not quite as they remember." The film also stars Oscar-nominee Matt Dillon and is produced by Ilya Stewart and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska with Dillon, Nick Schumaker, Jim Stark and Aleksandr Fomin as executive producers.