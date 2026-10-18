Selma Blair Appears at Fan Convention ‘As Planned’ Days After Mid-Flight Incident

Despite recent legal woes after a mid-flight incident, Selma Blair appeared at 90s Con.

The event organizer, That’s 4 Entertainment, confirmed the actress would join the con “as planned.” A fan also shared a photo of them meeting the Cruel Intentions actress at the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The convention appearance occurred just days after Blair was arrested for allegedly assaulting two flight attendants while flying to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport. Upon her arrival, Blair was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries she sustained during the mid-flight altercation.

Following the incident, the actress was charged with two counts of assault in another incident involving a responding police officer and a hospital nurse. She was accused of kicking the officer repeatedly, leaving swelling in the officer’s jaw and pain in the face, neck, and chest.

Blair then kicked the nurse in the chest.

At her arraignment on Oct. 12, a New York judge set the actress’s bail at $20,000 in cash, $60,000 on bond, or a partially secured $60,000 bond. Blair was released on bail Monday evening.

Blair was also handed a summons by the FBI for allegations of assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. She then received a violation notice, claiming she was abusive and assaulted two people during the flight.

The Legally Blonde star hasn’t issued an official statement about the situation. However, her rep stated she had experienced a “medical emergency” during the flight, which led to the “alleged conduct.”

“Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the rep commented.