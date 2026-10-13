Selma Blair Arrested Following Mid-Flight Incident

Selma Blair was placed under arrest and hospitalized following a reported mid-flight incident.

According to TMZ, the Cruel Intentions star was flying to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Oct. 11 when the alleged altercation with the flight crew occurred.

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New York Port Authority officials confirmed the alleged incident, saying two flight attendants reportedly sustained injuries. Both Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a nearby hospital after the plane landed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Blair’s rep said a medical emergency led to the alleged altercation.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the statement reads. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Delta Airlanes, which Blair was flying with, also shared in a statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The airline also said the flight had no operational impacts and arrived ahead of schedule after Los Angeles.

In dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE, emergency responders could be heard asking for medical personnel to meet two flight attendants and a passenger at the plane’s arrival gate.

“From the info I’ve got, sounds like there were two — yeah, one flight attendant and one passenger — that sustained some minor injuries, a bloody nose as well as some bite marks as well,” one of the first responders observed. “So I don’t think we need an ambulance or anything like that, but we [could get] some medical personnel at the gate to look at their injuries.”

A fellow first responder also confirmed that paramedics were approaching the gate while law enforcement officials were already present. “And then one additional add-on, it sounds like the disruptive passenger also bashed her head on the bulkhead or something like that,” the dispatcher noted.

The FBI is investigating the incident. A spokesperson said in an Oct. 12 statement, “Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Blair, who was previously diagnosed with MS, was set to appear at the 90s Con, which is set to take place in Hartford, Connecticut, from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18.

The latest mid-air altercation occurred 10 years after the actress was removed from a flight during a Cancun, Mexico trip after she caused a disturbance. Following the incident, Blair issued a statement, admitting she made the mistake of mixing alcohol with medication, which led to her blacking out, causing her to say and do things she “deeply” regretted.

“I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath,” she stated. “I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”