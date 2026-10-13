Selma Blair Charged With 2 Counts of Assault After Allegedly Kicking Nurse and Cop

Selma Blair faces more legal trouble after her mid-air incident.

The actress, who was arrested late Oct. 11 after she reportedly had a physical altercation with two flight attendants while traveling to New York City, has been charged with two counts of assault in another incident following the flight’s arrival at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

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According to a court affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Blair was accused of kicking a police officer repeatedly. She also allegedly kicked a nurse.

While being transported to nearby hospital, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the actress was reportedly accused of removing her leg from the stretcher straps and repeatedly kicking Port Authority Police Officer Maria Suarez. The affidavit states Suarez sustained swelling to her jaw and substantial pain to her face, neck, and chest.

Upon her arrival at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the early hours of Oct. 12, Blair kicked one of the registered nurses, Ashley DeLeo, in the chest, as she was being treated.

The Legally Blonde star was arraigned on Oct. 12, and Judge Indira Kahn set bail at $20,000 in cash, $60,000 on bond, or a partially secured $60,000 bond. She was released on bail Monday evening.

Following her court appearance, Blair was issued a summons by the FBI on allegations of assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. She also received a violation notice, claiming she was abusive and assaulted two people during the flight.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shared in a statement that the actress had been “physically abusive” aboard the flight. One flight attendant was taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the altercation.

Blair’s rep also spoke out, stating she experienced a medical emergency, which led to the “alleged conduct.”

“Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the rep shared.



Blair has not made an official statement about the incidents.