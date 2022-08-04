Selena Gomez Shares How 'Real Stomachs' Are 'Coming the F— Back' in Spirited Video

Selena Gomez wants fans to know that every body is a vacation body. During a recent getaway, the Only Murders In the Building star, who celebrated her 30th birthday last week, declared that "real stomachs" are back in style as she lip-synced a body positive message originally shared by Tasha K.

Captioning her latest TikTok video "vaca self," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer could be seen lounging on a yacht in a lilac-colored swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette. In the video, Gomez could be seen lip-syncing over an audio telling her to "suck it in." She went on to lip-sync the second voice in the video, "I ain't sucking s- in. Real stomachs is coming the f- back, OK," as she gently pat her stomach to make her point clear.

The video certainly resonated with Gomez's fans. Since the actress and singer posted it on Wednesday, the TikTok has racked up more than 11.5 million views, 1.4 million likes, and thousands of comments. Jumping in the replies, one person wrote, "you make me feel comfortable in my own skin," with another person adding, "BODY POSITIVITY! SO REFRESHING." A third person commented, "feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this."

This is far from the first time Gomez has shared a message of body positivity with her followers. Back in April, the former Disney Channel star again took to TikTok, where she called out body shamers who felt the need to weigh in on her appearance. Although the star said she tries "to stay skinny," she relatably added, "but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich." Regardless of what she does, Gomez explained that "people b- about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'" Gomez continued, adding, "B-, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."

Gomez, who previously underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from lupus, notably previously took a break from social media amid the body shaming. Later speaking on the Giving Back Generation podcast in November 2019, Gomez said, "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff." She went on to explain that her lupus and the medication she takes cause her weight to fluctuate. "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth," she said, adding that the body-shaming she's faced over the years got to her "big time... That really messed me up for a bit."