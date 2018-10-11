Selena Gomez Wrote About ‘Negative Comments’ in Last Instagram Post Before Hospitalization

Selena Gomez was trying to distance herself from the negativity of social media prior to her reported hospitalization for an emotional breakdown.

The final Instagram she shared before allegedly entering treatment twice in the last month — once at the end of September and once in the first week of October — was posted on Sept. 23, and featured a smiling Gomez with a heartbreaking caption.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror — like an idiot!)” she wrote under the photo, later editing it to add, “Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!”

She added, tellingly, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

TMZ reported Thursday that the “Wolves” singer was hospitalized the first time after she broke down in September over an “alarmingly” low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant. When her low count continued into the next month, she reportedly was checked into the hospital once again.

The outlet reported that when Gomez insisted upon leaving the hospital and was refused by doctors, she had a “meltdown,” sources said, trying to rip an IV out of her arm and undergoing an “emotional breakdown.”

Gomez was reportedly taken to a treatment facility on the east coast where she is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, which Psychology Today reports can be used to treat everything from borderline personality disorder to depression, explaining the therapy is “thought to have the capability of helping those who wish to improve their ability to regulate emotions, tolerate distress and negative emotion, be mindful and present in the given moment, and communicate and interact effectively with others.

Prior to leaving social media, Gomez revealed in a live Instagram session that she had felt consumed by her depression for five years.

Last year, she underwent a kidney transplant, receiving the organ from best friend Francia Raisa after being diagnosed with lupus.

She announced the news on social media in September 2017, writing of Raisa on Instagram, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”

We wish Gomez the best as she recovers.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Selena Gomez