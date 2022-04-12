Selena Gomez Sends Blunt Message to Body Shamers on TikTok

✖

Selena Gomez is done with people's comments about her body. The actress and singer, 29, took to her TIkTok Story Sunday to shut down body shamers who feel the need to weigh in on her appearance, saying that she no longer cares about her weight after so many years of criticism from the public.

Gomez began by saying she tries to limit her fast-food consumption but doesn't beat herself up over it. "So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she says in the video. Regardless of what she does, the Only Murders in the Building star said she gets criticism, so she's stopped caring altogether.

📹 Selena Gomez speaks about those who keep commenting on her body via TikTok Stories



“B!itch, I am perfect the way I am.” pic.twitter.com/nzWhmc7WCh — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) April 12, 2022

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b- about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" Gomez continued, adding, "B-, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye." Gomez previously underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from lupus and has been open about her health issues and their effect on her body over the years.

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she explained in an interview on Giving Back Generation in November 2019. The "Rare" artist explained that her lupus and the medication she takes do both cause her weight to fluctuate.

"It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life – it depends on even the month, to be honest," Gomez explained "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life." She continued that the body-shaming she's faced over the years got to her "big time," adding, "That really messed me up for a bit." Being off of social media is helpful, she added: "I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it."