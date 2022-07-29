Selena Gomez Fights Tears in Emotional Thank You Video for Fans on 30th Birthday

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with gratitude in her heart. The Only Murders in the Building star, who celebrated her milestone birthday on July 22, took to TikTok Thursday to thank everyone on the app who sent her well-wishes on the special day. Gomez said that while she doesn't typically stray into the comment section, she wanted to let her followers know she doesn't take their love "for granted."

"I got to see some of your messages," she shared. "I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted." Noting that she's "so far enjoying" being 30, Gomez added later in the message, "And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me-for putting up with me."

Tearing up at this point, the "Bad Liar" singer shared that she "could not be more grateful" to those who donated to the Rare Impact Fund, her Rare Beauty brand's charitable initiative that aims to "reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to resources." The beauty mogul previously called it her "biggest wish" for people to donate to the Rare Impact Fund to celebrate her birthday.

Looking back on her 20s Monday, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer spoke candidly about the past decade on Instagram as she finally "had a moment to catch up" following her birthday celebrations. "My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the former Disney star wrote. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," Gomez continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

After "a few days of celebrating," the singer said her "heart feels full," adding, "I can say that I'm starting to really like 30." Turning to her followers and fans, she concluded, "Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"