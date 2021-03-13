Selena Gomez Reveals Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumors

✖

Selena Gomez wants to set the record straight on her love life. Gomez has been a mainstay in the headlines ever since her time on Disney Channel's The Wizards of Waverly Place. Like fellow teen-stars-turned singers Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, Gomez, age 28, has dealt with constant pressure and attention on her personal relationships, such as those with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. However, a recent debacle made her reflect a bit on the craziness of it all.

Paparazzi photographed the actress/singer cozying up to actor Aaron Dominguez in New York City on Feb. 24. While the two looked absolutely smitten with one another, the problem is, they weren't. The pair was acting in a scene for the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. However, many of Gomez's diehard fans saw the image out of context and began to swarm Dominguez's social media channels with criticism and threats.

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Gomez was not too pleased with the reaction and told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published on March 11 that it made her "grateful" that she was "not involved with anyone right now." This means that Gomez is single, ruling out the dating rumors surrounding her and Dominguez, as well as recent reports that she was dating Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler.

"We had just started working together," Gomez told the publication (while apparently shaking her head). "I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don’t want to date me!' I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now."

There is not currently a release date set for Only Murders in the Building, but it will be streaming sometime in 2021 on Hulu. Viewers can find more information about Hulu here. Elsewhere in the streaming world, she recently dropped the second season of Selena + Chef, her HBO Max cooking show. In the music realm, Gomez just released a new EP, the Spanish-language Revelación, on Friday. Her most recent full-length album, Rare, dropped back in January 2020.

