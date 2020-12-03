Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler Have Reportedly 'Been on a Few Dates'

✖

Is Selena Gomez now dating a star NBA player? According to E! News, the 28-year old singer and actress has been seen with Miami Heat star player Jimmy Butler. She has hung out with Butler "a few times" but has not publicly addressed the possible relationship.

A source told E! News Gomez is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy. They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet." The source added Gomez "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating."

Butler, 31, has been in the NBA since 2011 when he was drafted No. 30 overall by the Chicago Bulls. He played with the Bulls for six years before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He then joined the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Miami Heat in July 2019. Butler had a strong 2019-20 season for the Heat, leading the team to the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler finished the year averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and six assists per game. He's a five-time all-star, three-time selection to the All-NBA Third Team, a four-time selection to the NBA All-Defensive Team and was named Most Improved player in 2015.

"I think that I grew in every aspect of the game," Butler said after the Heat lost to the Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. "So I can smile about that. More than anything, I've learned that here, me works. Here, I'm always, always, always, always going to believe in my guys. I think the one thing that I learned more than anything is how fun it is to play with these guys."

Gomez has been keeping busy with various projects, which is one of the reasons she has been single. She dated The Weeknd in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Beiber before calling it quits for good in 2018. She released her third solo alum Rare in January. Gomez also stars in the HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which began airing in August.