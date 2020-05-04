'Seinfeld' Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Have Hilarious Virtual Reunion

✖

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been hosting weekly reunions on Instagram as a way to help raise money Direct Relief. As noticed by Entertainment Tonight, on Sunday Louis-Dreyfus joined forces with her former Seinfeld co-star, Jason Alexander, who played George. Louis-Dreyfus played Elaine, ex-girlfriend and current best friend to the eponymous Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld).

Ahead of the reunion, the two prepped by watching two classic installments of Seinfeld, the risque "The Contest" and the beloved bottle episode, "The Chinese Restaurant," which featured all four characters waiting in a lobby for the entire runtime. "It was really like doing an unrehearsed play," Alexander said. "You had a couple of moments that made me laugh out loud," he added, recalling it was his most memorable episode of the series he filmed. "I remember feeling like it was like the inmates running the asylum," Louis-Dreyfus replied. "It was a real feeling of 'f— it, we're just gonna do this.'"

The former Veep star also confessed that people still walk up to her and ask "can you spare a square?" a reference to another beloved episode, "The Stall." Which, as one may have guessed, takes place partially in a public bathroom stall. She also said that all anyone really asks her to do is the terrible awkward Elaine dance.

Along with the reunion, fans of the show about nothing had a lot to celebrate in recent months. Back in September, Viacom struck an exclusive deal for the syndicated rights to all 180 episodes, which are expected to start appearing on networks like Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land in the near future. That announcement came just days after Netflix broke the news that Seinfeld would be joining its library of content available around the world starting in 2021. There's also NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming platform, Peacock, which is aiming to get exclusive rights to the series at some point in the future.

Netflix will also be home to Jerry Seinfeld's first original standup special in 22 years, 23 Hours to Kill. The hour-long special will premiere on Tuesday. While it was clearly filmed before our current era of social distancing, it will hopefully serve as some kind of creative outlet for the comedian. According to his wife, Jessica, the comedian now "yells all day long" due to his inability to perform on stage.