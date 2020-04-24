Jerry Seinfeld Announces First Original Standup Special in 22 Years

✖

It's been 22 years since Jerry Seinfeld produced a standup special, and he's gone to Netflix to make that happen. The streaming service released the first teaser for the new special, titled Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill. As the title suggests, he has laid into the James Bond theme just a bit.

The hour-long special is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 5. Filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, 23 Hours to Kill promises to showcase what Seinfeld does best, make observations about everyday life. While it was clearly filmed before our current era of social distancing, it will hopefully serve as some kind of creative outlet for the comedian. According to his wife, Jessica, the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star now "yells all day long" due to his inability to perform.

Despite Seinfeld's pent up energy, both he and his wife have been doing their part to help out during the pandemic. The couple joined Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb J. Wesson, Jr. to hand out diapers and baby wipes on March 26. "Thank you [Wesson] for having us," Jessica Seinfeld tweeted on March 27, which her husband later retweeted.

Seinfeld isn't the only comedian-turned-actor who's decided to make their way back to the stage. Eddie Murphy will be returning to standup after 35 years after he performs his stand-up set for Byron Allen's upcoming live-stream charity event, the Feeding America Comedy Festival. Although it will be an unconventional return for the comic, as he'll be performing his set from the comfort of his home. The event's goal is to raise money for the non-profit Feeding America, which aims to get food to those in need who've been hit hardest by coronavirus. Murphy joins an impressive all-star lineup, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal.

"Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Allen said in a statement.

Along with the recently announced Beverly Hill Cop 4, Murphy was also slated to have a Netflix special sometime this year, which was planned to revolve around him performing sets in comedy clubs across the country. It's unclear how much, if any, had been filmed prior to social distancing guidelines, or if it will affect the release date. In the meantime, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill can be streamed anytime starting May 5.