‘Seinfeld’: Classic Sitcom Now Has New TV Home After Netflix Deal

Seinfeld reruns have a new home on cable television, just days after the announcement of its move to Netflix. The classic NBC sitcom, whose streaming rights were nabbed by the popular streaming service, will be heading to Viacom networks in a new exclusive cable syndication deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Hello….Jerry! Viacom has acquired the exclusive cable rights to @SeinfeldTV. Beginning in October 2021, the full library of 180 episodes will have a new home at Viacom. For more about the deal, yada, yada, yada, visit https://t.co/KJw3gs4N1L. #Seinfeld $VIAB — Viacom (@Viacom) September 22, 2019

Deadline writes all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will leave their longtime cable home on BS and will start to air returns across Viacom’s entertainment brands starting October 2021. The new networks include Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. Episodes will also be available through Viacom brands on demand, websites and apps.

The terms of the new deal were not disclosed. The publication writes Seinfeld’s current syndication deal at TBS is believed to be paying approximately $350,000 to $400,000 an episode.

The outlet writes the Viacom pact may be worth in the $200,000 – $250,000 per episode range while sources close to the situation said that the numbers are significantly higher. In 1998, Deadline writes, TBS set a then-record of $1 million per episode for the cable rights to the show.

The news comes just a few days after Netflix announced all episodes of the beloved sitcom will come to Netflix in 2021. The episode will be available “worldwide.”

All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

The news comes as a surprise as Seinfeld is owned by Warner Bros. via Castle Rock, but it will not be on any WarnerMedia cable or digital platforms starting in 2021. Upcoming streaming service HBO Max was reportedly considered an obvious choice for the show’s streaming rights. However, Deadline wrote the talks with the new platform did not go well and, after Netflix got the rights for a reported $500 million, the company was less interested in keeping the show on cable.

HBO Max reportedly paid $425 million for Friends — which will leave Netflix in 2020 — and $500 million for The Big Bang Theory.

Seinfeld will join other classic series currently airing reruns on TV Land, including King of Queens, and the newer Two and a Half Men and The Goldbergs.

“Seinfeld airing on Comedy Central and the Viacom networks brings together the greatest comedy of all time, with the best brands in cable. This was a tremendous team effort and we are delighted to be working with the first class executives at Viacom who are experts in programming and promotion. For a show about Nothing, this is really Something!” John Weiser, President, First Run Television for Sony Pictures Television, told Deadline in a statement.