See Kat Timpf’s Latest Update Amidst Cancer Treatment, Fox News Hiatus

Kat Timpf wants fans to remember what she’s “capable of” amid her cancer battle.

After undergoing surgery last month following her Stage 0 breast cancer diagnosis, the Fox News host, 36 returned to social media on March 24 with a cheeky update.

“As I sit at home recovering & looking a level of ugly that is only possible when showering is medium traumatizing, I am posting this to remind u h03s what I’m capable of,” the Gutfeld! co-host wrote alongside a photo of herself sporting a camo jacket, gray top, and studded black loafers.

The post marked Timpf’s first since she underwent a double mastectomy at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City. In a post-op update on March 20, Timpf seemed in good spirits as she told her followers, “they’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant.”

The TV personality has only shared a handful of updates since announcing her cancer diagnosis in February. At the time, Timpf revealed that she learned of the diagnosis just hours before giving birth to her son, whom she shares with her husband Cameron Friscia.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote in posts shared on Instagram and X. “Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer.”

Timpf explained that her doctors told her that “a double mastectomy as soon as possible” would likely be her “best course of action.” She added that “these next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated. As I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can. I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom… Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”

Amid her journey into motherhood and her cancer battle, Timpf stepped away from Gutfeld!, the talk show she has appeared on since its debut in 2015. Although it is unclear when Timpf will return to the program, Deadline reported Monday that she will appear as a panelist on Fox Nation’s new a three-part game show Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss? Hosted by Greg Gutfeld, with Jamie Lissow also appearing on the panel, the show is set to premiere on the subscription service on Monday, May 12.