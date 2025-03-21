Fox News’ Kat Timpf Reveals Update After Undergoing Surgery for Cancer

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf is sharing a health update after undergoing a double mastectomy following her cancer diagnosis.

The Gutfeld! co-host, 36, revealed last month that she was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her son, her first child with her husband Cameron Friscia. At the time, she told her followers that her doctors were “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread” and that she would undergo a double mastectomy.

Returning to social media on March 20, Timpf shared a positive update with fans after undergoing the procedure. Posting a photo from her hospital bed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City showing her feet with her toes “censored,” the TV personality wrote in the caption, “Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant.”

Timpf’s Fox News colleagues were quick to send her well wishes for a speedy recovery and healing, with Fox Business host Dagen McDowell commenting, “I love you.” Political commentator Greg Gutfeld added, “Can’t wait to have you back.” Timpf has been absent from Gutfeld!, the talk she has been a staple on since its debut in 2015, since just prior to giving birth.

Meanwhile, Timpf revealed on her Instagram Stories that her The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov sent her a cake, with a message written in icing reading, “Titty free and fabulous!”

The March 20 update came a month after Timpf revealed her diagnosis in what she described as “an unconventional birth announcement” on Feb. 25. In the post, she told her followers, “Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Timpf explained that doctors detected the cancer early at Stage 0 and were “confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” adding that her medical team advised that “the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible.”

Opening up about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy in a Feb. 28 video shared to Instagram, Timpf admitted, “I find it devastating. But I am grateful to have access to the opinions of many brilliant minds when it comes to breast cancer. I have been very lucky to have a team that is very knowledgeable on this. I’ve talked to a lot of different people. And the focus of all of these different conversations is, ‘what’s the best thing to do to keep me alive so I’m around for my son for a long time?’” She said she was “making the best decision for me and my family, and I’m getting the best medical advice that I could possibly be getting.”