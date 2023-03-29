Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women Amid Emily Ratajkowski Divorce

Multiple women are accusing film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard of sexual misconduct. Bear-McClard is the estranged husband of Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce in September 2022. Variety obtained statements from three women who accused him of misconduct in connection with a separate legal dispute involving the producer.

One of the women claims she met Bear-McClard in early 2016 after receiving an Instagram message from him. She was 17 at the time, and she was later cast in a small role in Good Time, a Robert Pattinson-starring film directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie. The girl was called to the set but had no idea what her scene would entail. When she was finally called to act in front of the cameras, she was nude and stood in front of nearly a dozen male cast and crew members, including the Safdie brothers. Pattinson was not there, and the woman had to perform with an actor who had only recently been released from prison.

The woman was "utterly stunned and felt terrified" after learning what the scene would require. "My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no,'" the woman wrote in the statement obtained by Variety. Sources familiar with Bear-McClard's behavior also told Variety that he began having sex with the woman after filming the scene. They allegedly had a two-year consensual romantic relationship.

The scene featuring the woman did not make the final cut and Bear-McLard never discussed pay for the role. He only bought her cigarettes after the shoot, she claimed. The woman's name does appear in the final credits but does not receive residuals. One source told Variety that the scene was included in a reel presented to buyers at the Cannes market in 2016. A24 picked up the distribution of Good Time, as well as the Safdies' follow-up, Uncut Gems.

One of the other statements Variety obtained concerns Uncut Gems. A second woman, who was 18 at the time, met Bear-McClard during production and claimed he started "grooming" her on Instagram. He allegedly made her promises and claimed he took her to the apartment he shared with Ratajkowski. "Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom," the second woman's statement reads.

The woman also accused Bear-McLard of using derogatory language, which he tried to brush off as a joke. She also accused the producer of tracking her using an app on her cellphone. Bear-McLard allegedly sent messages to a 15-year-old girl who was not part of the production, but visited the Uncut Gems set, the second woman claims. When confronted, Bear-McClard didn't deny the allegations, but laughed and "appeared pleased with himself." Other sources told Variety that Bear-McClard's contact with the 15-year-old and another young woman led the Safdies to fire him.

The third woman who submitted a statement worked on independent films as an intern and assistant. She did not detail allegations of workplace sexual misconduct but accused Bear-McClard of "troubling behavior," Variety reports.

In addition to his divorce proceedings, Bear-McClard is in private mediation with the Safdies, who fired him from their production company, Elara Pictures, last year. "The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard's behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him," a spokesperson for the Safdies told Variety. Bear-McClard declined to comment on the report.

Bear-McClard and Ratajkowksi married in February 2018 after dating for two weeks. The two broke up in July 2022 amid rumors that he cheated on her. Ratajkowski filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court in September 2022. She is also fighting for sole custody of their 2-year-old son, Sylvester. Ratajkowski didn't comment on Variety's report, but her friends told the outlet she is "not surprised" by the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.