Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Reportedly Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are reportedly getting a divorce after four years of marriage. The supermodel, 31, sparked breakup rumors when she was seen without her wedding ring last week. Bear-McClard, a movie producer, allegedly cheated on Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski was seen on a walk with their 1-year-old son Sylvester in New York City without her wedding ring Thursday, reports Page Six. Bear-McClard, 41, was still wearing his ring on Wednesday. The photos surfaced just as rumors about Bear-McClard cheating on Ratajkowski spread. "Yeah, he cheated," a source told Page Six Monday. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."

Another source told PEOPLE the two split "recently" and the divorce was Ratajkowksi's decision. "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider said, adding that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce soon. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have not commented on the reports.

During Thursday's episode of The Morning Toast, comedian Claudia Oshry talked about the cheating allegations as if they were widely known. "That's kind of like what's happening with Emily Ratajkowski," Oshry said, notes Page Six. "It's, like, known that her husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce, but literally, I went to make it an [Instagram] Story today, and it's not been written up, so I'm like, how do I know this? Like, everyone just knows it." She added that people "won't be that surprised" when Ratajkowski or Bear-McClard announce their separation.

Ratajkowski and the Uncut Gems producer took their relationship public in February 2018 when they were seen kissing on Valentine's Day. A few weeks later, they married at New York's City Hall. They welcomed their son Sylvester Apollo in March 2021.

During a 2018 stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ratajkwski said she originally declined Bear-McClard's proposal because he didn't have an engagement ring with him. So he made a ring out of a paper clip to convince her to accept. She said the two later bought an ounce of gold, which they smelted and turned into rings with the help of a jewelry designer.

"We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch," she told Fallon. "They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I'm very attached and I really don't want to get rid of it. And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?" Bear-McClard eventually gave Ratajkowski a real engagement ring, featuring two diamond stones, which she showed off weeks after the wedding on Instagram.