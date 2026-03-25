Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down to Hoda Kotb in Emotional First Interview Since Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is returning to the TODAY show for an emotional first interview following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah sat down with co-anchor and friend Hoda Kotb in a two-part interview that will air on Thursday and Friday on the NBC morning show.

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In an excerpt of the upcoming interview, Savannah spoke of the “agony” she and her family are experiencing after her 84-year-old mother was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home and reported missing on Feb. 1.

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“Someone needs to do the right thing,” Savannah told Kotb through tears. “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she continued. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigation into Nancy’s disappearance is now in its eighth week, with investigators working to identify a masked man seen on Nancy’s doorbell camera the night of her abduction.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a March 12 interview with NBC News that investigators believe they know the motive for Nancy’s abduction. “We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos said at the time, declining to be specific about the motive. “I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for the return of Nancy, and the FBI is offering an additional $100,000 reward. People who have information into Nancy’s abduction or whereabouts are encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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On Sunday, Savannah’s family took to Instagram with a plea to the people of Tucson, writing, “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

Asking people to “search their memories,” especially around “the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” the Guthrie family added, “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder,” their statement concluded. “Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”







