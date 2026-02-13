FBI Believes They Know Where Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapper Is From

The FBI is seemingly getting closer to finding out who may have kidnapped Today show host Savannah Gutherie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy. Nancy was taken from her home against her will in the early morning hours of Feb. 1 and has not been seen nor located since.

There have been several ransom notes sent to media outlets and the Gutherie family asking for millions of dollars in bitcoin. The family has agreed to pay, and reportedly did, but have yet to have proof of life of their beloved mother.

As the investigation continues, TMZ reports the FBI has narrowed down where Nancy’s kidnapper lives. Nancy was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The FBI believes the kidnapper is from the same city.

They believe so due to activity on the bitcoin account being in Tucson. Multiple sources involved in the investigation tell the media outlet they believe the ransom notes were written by the kidnapper, and the notes give hints as to where the kidnapper lives.

The alleged kidnapper has chosen two local Tucson TV stations and TMZ to send ransom notes to. Investigators reportedly believe the person who wrote the ransom note was very familiar with the local stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov. There is currently a $50k reward being offered “for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Savannah and her two siblings have pleaded with the kidnapper for Nancy’s safe return. They’ve also asked the public for help.

Nancy is believed to be alive, per investigators. However, she is in need of daily medication and lives with a pacemaker. She’s lived in the Tucson area since the 1970s, relocating her family there from their native Australia when Savannah was just 2.