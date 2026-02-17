Nancy Guthrie’s Family ‘Cleared as Possible Suspects’, Sheriff Says

Savannah Guthrie and her family members have been cleared as suspects in the disappearance of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, police confirmed Monday.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified in a statement that the Guthrie family, including “all siblings and spouses,” has been “cleared as possible suspects.”

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos continued, adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” the statement continued. “The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

No one in the Guthrie family had ever been officially identified as a suspect by authorities, but some people initially speculated that the abduction could be familial after Nancy was last seen by family members on Jan. 31, and after police searched the home of Savannah’s sister, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

Numerous media outlets have received purported ransom notes claiming to have information about Nancy’s abduction, but the veracity has not been confirmed by authorities.

Last week, the FBI released images of a person wearing a hood and a mask who was recorded tampering with Nancy’s doorbell camera on the morning of Feb. 1. Authorities have officially identified the masked figure as a suspect, describing him as a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build who was carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that a glove that appears to match those worn by the masked suspect was found two miles from Nancy’s house and that it contains DNA.

That same day, Savannah took to Instagram with a video in which she appealed to her mother’s abductor or people who might have information as to where she is. “It is never too late to do the right thing,” the TODAY co-host said. “And we are here. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, that it’s never too late.”

Law enforcement has encouraged anyone with information regarding Nancy’s abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.

