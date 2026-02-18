‘Today’ Show Hosts Show Subtle Support for Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie’s TODAY show colleagues are showing their support for her family amid the search for Nancy Guthrie.

On Wednesday’s episode of the NBC morning show, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb, who is filling in for Savannah, all sported a yellow ribbon pin with a flower in the center, referencing the yellow flowers Nancy’s neighbors have been displaying in Tucson, Ariz., in hopes of bringing the 84-year-old home. Additionally, the TODAY studio was decorated with bundles of yellow flowers.

(NBC/Today Show)

“So many people [are] placing yellow flowers near Nancy’s home and all across the city. And we got a suggestion from one of our viewers, and we’re doing the same here,” said Kotb. “We have yellow roses around Studio 1A, and we are all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.”

Melvin pointed out that “cases like this, they get solved every day. They’re not always solved in two or three weeks,” adding that he and the rest of the TODAY family “remain hopeful” that Nancy will be returned home safely.

Daly agreed, “We’re used to watching the TV show, where you get it all in an hour. But I think we articulated it yesterday for the national collective. This is our missing mom, and this is a nice symbol.”

Nancy was last seen at home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Earlier this week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that all of Nancy’s family members, including spouses, had been cleared as suspects in the case.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos said in a statement, adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Last week, the FBI released images and videos of a hooded and masked person who was recorded tampering with Nancy’s doorbell camera on the morning of Feb. 1. The suspect has been described by authorities as a man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build who was carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that a glove that appeared to match those worn by the suspect in question was found two miles from Nancy’s house and that it contained DNA.

On Wednesday, Nanos revealed during an interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz on TODAY that the DNA did not match anyone in the FBI database or with any DNA found in Nancy’s home. “I think this was an individual who had a target, for whatever reason, and he has made it tough,” Nanos said. “But I’ve got some pretty tough investigators, too.”

Law enforcement has encouraged anyone with information regarding Nancy’s abduction to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.