Savannah Chrisley Defends Age Gap With Fiancé

Savannah Chrisley is brushing off any criticism regarding the 27-year age gap between her and her new fiancé, Jason Galanis.

The Chrisley Knows Best star addressed the “brutal” comments about the age gap on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast. She noted that age was “probably part of the reason” she kept the relationship “private” until she announced her pregnancy.

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“I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years,” she pointed out.

Chirsley then talked about the “love and respect” she has with Galanis, noting they do “everything” together.

“We have os many dreams together,” she said. “We work together. We want to have life experiences with each other. And I think that’s when you know you have the right person, when you don’t feel like you have to escape them at times.”

After pointing out that Galanis is her “best friend,” the TV personality declared, “It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there. So yes, the age difference. So what?”

Chrisley went on to say that Galanis “does not look his age, nor does he act his age,” noting he has a “great” body and “even sharper” mind.

“I really don’t care, OK? Like, this person is the love of my life,” she then stated. “And it made all the heartbreak that I’ve gone through worth it. And all the heartbreak taught me something. It taught me what I want, what I don’t want, what I should accept, what I shouldn’t accept.”

Chrisley previously announced that she and Galanis were not only expecting their first child together, but also engaged. Although she initially referred to Galanis only as “J,” multiple media outlets later identified him.

The couple has been engaged since late 2025.

Galanis notably has a past, having previously been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for defrauding a Native American tribe and investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

Galanis also served time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, alongside Chrisley’s father, Todd. The duo overlapped their time at the prison from January to August 2023.

President Trump commuted Galanis’ prison sentence in early 2025. Two months later, the world leader pardoned both Todd and his wife, Julie. The couple was previously convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

This past spring, Chrisley revealed she was dating someone but did not share further details about the mysterious man.

“I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she shared at the time. “I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible.”

However, she also said at the time that her father was “not too fond” of the age gap between her and Galanis.

“Age-gap relationships are the new thing. You’re going to see it everywhere,” she explained. “There are all these couples that are huge age-gap relationships, but it just works. It’s insane. I feel like so many women in today’s day and age are the primary breadwinners for their family, and they feel like they have to dim their light in order to make their partner feel better. And I’m like, no.”

“First off, he does way better than I do,” she added. “And I love that because I’m like, ‘You’re not intimidated by me. You think what I do is great. You don’t try to stifle me.’”





