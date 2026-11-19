“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has been indicted on rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager in Massachusetts.

According to records obtained by local media outlet NewsCenter 5, Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hit with two felony counts of rape and one misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to an underage person.

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Peters reportedly pleaded not guilty to a rape charge during his appearance at the Orleans District Court last month. After paying his $10,000 bail, the influencer surrendered his passport.

He was also ordered by the judge to stay away from the alleged victim and was prohibited from posting on social media about the case.

Per the court documents, the underage accuser stated that the influencer gave her alcohol at his family’s Cape Cod home while he was doing a livestream on Twitch in May 2025.

The officer that the accuser spoke to reportedly reviewed the livestream video and heard her say to Peters, “Wait, I’m so drunk though.”

The accuser then shared that she woke up the next morning to Peters sexually assaulting her.

Peters is due back in court next week for another hearing. His legal team denies the allegations and said the sexual contact with the accuser was consensual.

The legal woes occurred just months after Peters faced a string of controversies. Starting in February, the influencer was arrested in Arizona for using a fake ID to enter a bar, possession of a forged instrument, and possession of dangerous drugs. He also had two prescription medications on him, which were identified as Adderall and Anavar.

No charges were pursued for that incident.

However, weeks later, the influencer was arrested in Florida over a fight between two women he alleged he instigated and posted on later. Charges were dropped in that case.

In April, Peters pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge after he fired a gun at a ta dead alligator in the Everglades during a livestream. He received six months of probation.